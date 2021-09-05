Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $366,538.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $366,538.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00215720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.07707567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,842.92 or 0.99962983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.40 or 0.00970658 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

