Offshift (XFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $346,252.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00005738 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $346,252.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,329.72 or 1.00281254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00048588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00075958 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001545 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

