Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $11.89 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00006204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $11.89 million and $527,849.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 77.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,630.72 or 1.00077694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008132 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000179 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

