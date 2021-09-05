Oikos (OKS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,157.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $22,157.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00154915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00230250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.09 or 0.07745952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,366.05 or 0.99567004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.20 or 0.00971518 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 188,034,333 coins and its circulating supply is 178,011,292 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

