Omni Price Tops $4.39 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00008513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00435335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,261 coins and its circulating supply is 562,945 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

