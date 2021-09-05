ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $802,232. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

