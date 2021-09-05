Only1 (LIKE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.21 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $27.00 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded 84.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.81 or 0.00829738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047736 BTC.

Only1 Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

