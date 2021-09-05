Ontology Gas (ONG) 1-Day Volume Hits $309.28 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $377.99 million and approximately $309.28 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00121375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00805030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,671,358 coins. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

