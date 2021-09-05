Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002527 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $288.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00093561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00339177 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011739 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

