Opacity Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00121632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.00803747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047027 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

