Open Governance Token (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54,964.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $54,964.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00126396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.29 or 0.00839862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.