OpenOcean (OOE) Hits Market Cap of $71.02 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $71.02 million and $3.74 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00155530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00219064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.64 or 0.07774639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,690.39 or 1.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.25 or 0.00973611 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.