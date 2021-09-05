Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys 33,066 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Domo accounts for about 4.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.90% of Domo worth $22,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Domo by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

DOMO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 181,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,248. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.