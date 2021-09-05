Opium Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Opium has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $127.44 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00005249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00154830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.40 or 0.07625381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.35 or 1.00182750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.29 or 0.00971979 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

