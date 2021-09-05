OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 93,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,435. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

