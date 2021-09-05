OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Cap Achieves $1.82 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 10% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $142,831.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00215720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.07707567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,842.92 or 0.99962983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.40 or 0.00970658 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

