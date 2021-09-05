Orbit Chain (ORC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.37 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $492.00 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00123099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00805254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,161,723 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

