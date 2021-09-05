Orbs (ORBS) Trading Up 44% Over Last Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $333.50 million and $153.64 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00797572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

