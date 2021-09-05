Origin Dollar Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $666,733.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00153306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00219771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.22 or 0.07678087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,672.07 or 0.99854199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.75 or 0.00969617 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.