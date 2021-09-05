Origin Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $460.08 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $460.08 million and $54.71 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

