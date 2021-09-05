OriginTrail Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.64 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $146.64 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00123717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.34 or 0.00803537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00047064 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,303,945 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

