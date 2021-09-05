Orion Protocol (ORN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.15 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $285.98 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.50 or 0.00018344 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,095,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

