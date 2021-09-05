OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of KIDS opened at $71.52 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,262 shares of company stock worth $417,240 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.