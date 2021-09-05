Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,016 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. 1,905,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

