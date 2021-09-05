Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,721 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FMC worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.