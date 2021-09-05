Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,002 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNA. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,534,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after buying an additional 86,722 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 120,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

