Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,357 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $23,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,157,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,778,000 after buying an additional 321,467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 946,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,173. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

