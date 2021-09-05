Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lazard worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 40.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Lazard by 20.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 381,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.