Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 189,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

