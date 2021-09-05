Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,835 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

