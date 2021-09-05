Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Lennar by 25.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

