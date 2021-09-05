Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 33,936 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $7,219,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $414,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.