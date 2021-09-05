Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 601 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $2,507,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

DIS stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

