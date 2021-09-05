Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 7,405 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of TriNet Group worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $2,897,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNET opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,869 shares of company stock worth $14,174,980. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

