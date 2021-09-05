Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BWA stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

