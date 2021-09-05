Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Camping World worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $6,742,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. 491,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

