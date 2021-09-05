Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $266.04 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.40 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

