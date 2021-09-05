Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $11.74 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,327,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $153,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 171,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 264.0% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

