Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $12.17 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Broadcom by 61.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.68. 2,520,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

