Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CF Industries worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after buying an additional 145,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,983,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after buying an additional 301,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

NYSE CF opened at $45.43 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

