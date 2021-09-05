Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $42,640,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.