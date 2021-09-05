Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,445. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.