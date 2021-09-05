Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $23,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $71.81. 14,319,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,403. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

