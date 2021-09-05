Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.54. 4,342,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,729. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

