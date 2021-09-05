Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,075 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.71, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

