Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.22. The stock had a trading volume of 946,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $468.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

