Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after buying an additional 165,771 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.