Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAIL. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,377,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,768,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 183,125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,095,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 78,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

