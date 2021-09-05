Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF comprises 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.89% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,735,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

EWN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. 77,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.