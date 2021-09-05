Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

